SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A juvenile has been detained over a threat scrawled out on a bathroom wall at La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita which may have been meant for Tuesday.

La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita. (CBS2)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that the threat was discovered in a campus bathroom last week. It mentioned “21,” leading deputies to believe that it referenced Tuesday, May 21.

A juvenile, believed to be a student, was detained in connection with the threatening message, the sheriff’s department reported Monday. The nature of the threat was not confirmed.

There will be extra deputies patrolling the school Tuesday out of caution. Parents were notified of the threat Monday afternoon.

