VENICE (CBSLA) – Police are searching for several suspects in the shooting death of a man in Venice Monday afternoon.

May 20, 2019. (CBS2)

The victim, 29-year-old Lavell Harris, was killed at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and Broadway.

Officers responded to a 911 call to find Harris with multiple gunshot wounds, Los Angeles police report. He died at the scene.

A witness told investigators that four black male suspects in hoodies fled the area in a dark-colored sedan headed north on 5th Avenue.

There was no word on a motive in the killing or whether any suspects had been identified. It’s unclear if the shooting was gang-related. LAPD detectives are investigating.

