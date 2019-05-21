Comments
VENICE (CBSLA) – Police are searching for several suspects in the shooting death of a man in Venice Monday afternoon.
The victim, 29-year-old Lavell Harris, was killed at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and Broadway.
Officers responded to a 911 call to find Harris with multiple gunshot wounds, Los Angeles police report. He died at the scene.
A witness told investigators that four black male suspects in hoodies fled the area in a dark-colored sedan headed north on 5th Avenue.
There was no word on a motive in the killing or whether any suspects had been identified. It’s unclear if the shooting was gang-related. LAPD detectives are investigating.