GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Pharmacy burglaries have ramped up in Orange County, and authorities are hoping the public can help track down the thieves before the break-ins escalate into something more violent.

Police say the break-ins at three Garden Grove pharmacies all followed a similar script – a crowbar used to pry open the doors, and getting away with thousands of dollars in drugs.

Saturday’s burglaries all happened between 4:15 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Saturday at Hong Pharmacy, 8883 Westminster Ave.; Ana Pharmacy, 10191 Westminster Ave.; and Cali Care Pharmacy, 10278 Westminster Ave. At two of the pharmacies, security gates blocked the way in.

The owner of one of the pharmacies, Megan Tran, says Saturday’s break-in was the third in five years.

“Every time I go to work, every time I take off of work, I’m just praying to myself that hopefully nothing happens to me,” Tran said.

Detectives say they believe the same men are targeting pharmacies from Anaheim to Lake Forest. In one break-in, they got away with $17,000 in painkillers and cough syrup.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call police at (714) 741-5704.