Comments
WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A car slammed into the front doors of the famous Du-par’s Restaurant in the Fairfax District early Tuesday morning.
WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A car slammed into the front doors of the famous Du-par’s Restaurant in the Fairfax District early Tuesday morning.
Sometime around 1:45 a.m., the car went through a fence and hit the front doors of the 24-hour restaurant, located at 6333 W. 3rd St. in the Farmer’s Market.
Los Angeles police responded and helped pull the car out. There was no word on any serious injuries. The restaurant remained open during the crash and cleanup.
A server at the restaurant told CBS2 that the front doors were not working properly and customers need to use the back doors.
It’s unclear exactly what caused the driver to lose control.