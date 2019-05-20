Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are on the lookout for suspects who stole car batteries from at least 20 vehicles on the UCLA campus this month.
The thefts occurred between May 6 and May 15, according to the UCLA Police Department.
The cars targeted were at various parking structures throughout the campus. Most of the vehicles belonged to students or staff.
Police do not know how many suspects may be involved, and no there is description of the suspects or surveillance photos.
Anyone with information should call police at 310-794-5824.