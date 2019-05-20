Filed Under:UCLA, UCLA car battery thefts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are on the lookout for suspects who stole car batteries from at least 20 vehicles on the UCLA campus this month.

The thefts occurred between May 6 and May 15, according to the UCLA Police Department.

The cars targeted were at various parking structures throughout the campus. Most of the vehicles belonged to students or staff.

Police do not know how many suspects may be involved, and no there is description of the suspects or surveillance photos.

Anyone with information should call police at 310-794-5824.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s