



— People are more likely to be fatally injured in small subcompact cars and sports cars more than other average sized vehicles, according to reports.

Data gathered by iSeeCars.com concluded that the Mitsubishi Mirage is the most dangerous vehicle to be in based on fatal accident rates in Los Angeles.

The Mirage was also reported as the most dangerous vehicle in the entire country, followed by the Chevrolet Corvette, Honda Fit, Kia Forte, and the Chevrolet Spark rounding out the national top five.

According to the report, a possible factor in the high number of deaths in these vehicles could be related to a lack of active safety features.

The list continued through the 14 top cars with the most frequent occupant fatalities nationally:

Subaru BRZ

Nissan 370Z

Nissan Versa

Kia Rio

Dodge Challenger

Chevrolet Camaro

Kia Soul

Hyundai Veloster Turbo

Nissan Versa Note

The report also indicated that a common trend upon subcompact cars was a below-average performance on crash safety tests.

The Mitsubishi Mirage, Nissan Versa, and the Nissan Versa Note reportedly each earned the lowest rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests.