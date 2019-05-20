  • KCAL9Watch Now
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMThe Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mitsubishi Mirage, Most Dangerous Cars


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —  People are more likely to be fatally injured in small subcompact cars and sports cars more than other average sized vehicles, according to reports.

Data gathered by iSeeCars.com concluded that the Mitsubishi Mirage is the most dangerous vehicle to be in based on fatal accident rates in Los Angeles.

The Mirage was also reported as the most dangerous vehicle in the entire country, followed by the Chevrolet Corvette, Honda Fit, Kia Forte, and the Chevrolet Spark rounding out the national top five.

According to the report, a possible factor in the high number of deaths in these vehicles could be related to a lack of active safety features.

The list continued through the 14 top cars with the most frequent occupant fatalities nationally:

  • Subaru BRZ
  • Nissan 370Z
  • Nissan Versa
  • Kia Rio
  • Dodge Challenger
  • Chevrolet Camaro
  • Kia Soul
  • Hyundai Veloster Turbo
  • Nissan Versa Note

The report also indicated that a common trend upon subcompact cars was a below-average performance on crash safety tests.

The Mitsubishi Mirage, Nissan Versa, and the Nissan Versa Note reportedly each earned the lowest rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s