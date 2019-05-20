Comments
WEST HILLS (CBSLA) – Four students at a San Fernando charter school were treated by paramedics Monday after they ingested an unknown substance, authorities said.
A call came in to police just after 2 p.m. reporting several students at Ivy Academia Entrepreneurial Charter School who had fallen ill after possibly ingesting an unknown substance, according to an LAFD spokesperson.
Police and paramedics transported four students from the one-story bungalow school at 7353 N. Valley Circle Blvd., fire officials said.
Two of the students were taken to Northridge Hospital, while the other two were transported to West Hills Hospital.
Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.