LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 5 Freeway in East LA is back open after a multiple-vehicle crash that somehow left the cab of a big rig on top of its trailer.

The pileup was first reported at 11:21 p.m. Sunday, with a SigAlert issued about 15 minutes later for the northbound lanes at Indiana Street.

The crash involved as many as five vehicles, including the big rig, but there were no injuries reported. However, the big rig apparently hit the center divider and overturned in such a way that left the cab on top of its trailer.

A section of the freeway had to be shut down so the big rig and debris from the damaged center divider could be removed.

The freeway reopened after 3 a.m.