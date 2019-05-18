Filed Under:Collission, Deadly Accident, Los Angeles News, Ran Red Light, Traffic Accident, Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Saturday morning after a man fleeing the scene of a fender-bender ran a red light, killing himself and the woman who was driving the car he crashed into.

San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the intersection of Luna Road and Highway 395 where a Mercedes Benz and a Honda Civic crashed just before 7a.m.

Both the male driver of the Honda and the female driver of the Mercedes were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Mercedes was airlifted to a nearby trauma center and was reported to be conscious but in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda reportedly rear-ended another car at the intersection of Palmdale Road and Highway 395 before fleeing and running a red light.

The driver of the Honda reportedly sped up when the light turned red and t-boned the Mercedes.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

