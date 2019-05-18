GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A man who was suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 12100 block of Wilken Way around 2 a.m. after hearing that there was a suicidal 20-year-old male who had reportedly just killed someone and was armed with a knife.

According to police, as officers approached the front of the home, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was shot several times.

It was not immediately reported what prompted officers to begin shooting.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Andrew Giovanni Meza.

Officers located an 18-year-old female family member who had been stabbed by Meza.

Garden Grove Fire Department paramedics tended to both the stabbing victim and Meza.

Meza was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition according to police.

Police say a knife was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.