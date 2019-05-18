  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Sammy Shore


LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — Sammy Shore, co-owner of Los Angeles’ World Famous Comedy Store and father of actor Pauly Shore, died Saturday at 92.

According to a post on the  Comedy Store’s Facebook page, Shore died of natrual cause surrounded by family at his Las Vegas home.

During his long career in stand-up comedy, Shore opened the famous comedy club with his then-wife Mitzi Shore and his writing partner Rudy De Luca in 1972.

The club has since hosted some of the biggest names in comedy, including Shore who performed a stand-up set there on his 90th birthday.

“Words can’t express how much his comedic gift, friendship, and beneficence will be missed. The bright light he shone and the laughter he brought into the lives of everyone he touched will never dim. There is only one ‘Brother Sam’!” the Comedy Store’s post read.

Shore’s son, famous actor Pauly Shore, wrote a tribute to his father on Twitter.

Shore is survived by his wife, Suzanne, children Scott, Sandi, Peter and Pauly, his grandchildren Lola and Caleb, and three dogs.

 

