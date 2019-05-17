Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Pasadena, police said.
The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. in the area of Glen Avenue and Howard Street, according to authorities.
The unidentified suspect was allegedly walking around the neighborhood with a long rifle and wearing a tactical vest and/or body armor.
The man reportedly fired upon officers. It was unclear if the man was killed by a self-inflicted wound or if police shot him.
No officers were injured in the incident.