Filed Under:Baldwin Park, Baldwin Park news, Car Chase, Chase Crash, Police Pursuit

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — Two people are in critical condition after leading police in a pursuit that ended in a horrendous crash in Baldwin Park Friday.

West Covina police were chasing a black Nissan Altima that crashed into a white Porsche at the intersection of Francisquito and Puente avenues in Baldwin Park at about 1 a.m. The officers had tried to stop the Altima because it was possibly used in a burglary, police said.

The impact of the crash sent the Altima into a wall, while the Porsche came to a rest in the driveway of a 76 gas station. The crash left debris scattered all over the street.

Police say the driver tried to run, but was promptly caught. He and two passengers were taken to a hospital, where the driver and a female passenger are in critical condition. A third passenger is in serious condition, while a fourth person in the car has been taken into custody.

Two women in the Porsche suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was closed during the pursuit investigation, but has since reopened.

