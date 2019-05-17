



— The LAPD on Friday identified a second woman they said tried to abduct a young child this week in Los Angeles.

Detectives with the Robbery Special Section have named 28-year-old Dominique Del Villar as the suspect in an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy at Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street in South Los Angeles on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m.

Del Villar remains at large. She was described as a transient who has a history of mental illness.

If you have seen Del Villar, you’re asked to call police or 911.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Maralyn Ramos, 33, as the suspect in another case of attempted. abduction. Police said Ramos, on Tuesday at a McDonald’s near Agatha and San Pedro, picked up a 4-year-old and walked out of the restaurant with him. They said she attempted to put him in a vehicle but a witness stopped her. She was arrested Wednesday, reportedly driving a stolen car.

Initially, it was believed one suspect was responsible for both abduction attempts but police also said Thursday that Ramos was in no way connected with the South Los Angeles incident.

Police said Del Villar approached the young victim in that incident, pulled his hand and attempted to walk away with him. The boy was walking with a family member at the time.

Authorities said a witness intervened and stopped the abduction. Witnesses said Del Villar fled the area on foot.

The children were unhurt in both incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the incident allegedly involving Del Villar is asked to call the LAPD’s Robbery- Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, Detectives F. Arroyo, Serial No 26531 and D. Moreno, Serial No. 32580 at (213) 486-6840.