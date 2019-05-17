SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A 4-year-old Seal Beach boy is being hailed a hero because if not for his quick thinking, his grandpa might have lost his life.

The boy’s name is Maverick.

As CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz reports that name is fitting.

The heroism came last Saturday. The little boy sprung into action — remembering what his mother told him to do in the case of an emergency.

Maverick is seen on camera asking the neighbors for help because his grandpa was having a diabetic seizure and passed out.

“I’m a preschool teacher and my intuition was help him. I could feel in his heart when he was talking. We had a connection,” says neighbor Christie Padden.

Christie’s door was the third Maverick had knocked on to get help.

“I opened the gate and I talked loud and I said ‘Help, help,'” Maverick told Cruz.

And then what happened?, she wanted to know.

“The doctors come and helped him and he went to the doctor,” Maverick says, matter-of-fact.

When Matthew Laridon woke up he heard about what his grandson had done — and what he had done, Laridon says saved his life.

“He’s my hero. He’s just an amazing young man. He’s 4. He’s got the heart of gold,” Laridon says.

Cruz asked Maverick a pretty easy question — how much do you love your grandpa?

“Five times,” he said.

Cruz dubbed the boy a little sweetheart and said “We could all use a little Maverick in our lives.”