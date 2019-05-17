



— The 215 Freeway is still closed and a large evacuation zone remains in place Friday after an F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed into a warehouse near the March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley.

The fighter jet assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing of Sioux Falls, South Dakota crashed into the civilian warehouse at about 3:45 p.m. during a training mission for the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The pilot ejected from the plane just before the crash and was able to walk away, but was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Twelve people inside the warehouse, however, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, including one knocked off an airlift. The owner of the warehouse told CBS2 that the timing of the crash was rather fortunate, because there were several workers where the fighter jet punched its way had just left the area just 10 minutes before it happened.

The plane remains where it crashed 12 hours later. Investigators say they have to sort through the wreckage on top of the plane before they can rule out any danger of explosion. That possibility of an explosion is also why several surrounding roadways remain closed:

Meridian Parkway between Alessandro and Van Buren boulevards

215 Freeway in both directions between Cactus Avenue and Harley Knox Boulevard

Van Buren Boulevard between Village West Drive and the 215 Freeway

Metrolink’s 91/PV line is also shut down between Moreno Valley and downtown Perris. Businesses in the area have been forced to shut down until further notice, along with the Riverside National Cemetery.

Officials say they will give an update on the situation at 8 a.m.