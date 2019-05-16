SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A set of twin babies were born in separate locations in Tustin after a father delivered one baby at home and the other was delivered in an ambulance.

New father, Samir Rai was still reeling later in the day Thursday after he jumped in and played doctor after his wife Jasmin went into labor in their home.

“My wife was yelling and screaming saying ‘I’m having the baby!” I’m like ok we’ll go to the hospital, she’s like “no I’m having it right now!””

Rai stepped in an guided the baby out but knew right away he needed help because his wife, who was 37 weeks along, was pregnant with twins.

The news of twins came just weeks before she went into labor.

The couple was shocked because up until then, they believed they were only having one baby.

A neighbor called 911 as Rai delivered the first twin.

The Orange County Fire Authority rushed to the house to pick up Jasmin Rai who was still in labor with baby number two.

The second twin couldn’t wait either and came out feet first in the ambulance.