Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FDA has issued a recall on six different types of tattoo ink after discovering traces of bacteria.
The agency is warning tattoo artist, retailers of tattoo ink, and those who are looking to receive a tattoo of the chance of bacteria in different inks.
According to the FDA, different black inks produced by Scalp Aesthetics and a black ink made by Dynamic Color have been recalled.
A red ink sold by Solid Ink or Antone’s Ink has also been recalled.
Tattoo-ink infections caused by ink typically include rashes or lesions.
The agency is advising those looking to get a tattoo to check what ink the tattoo artist or studio is using.