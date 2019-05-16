Filed Under:FDA, Recall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FDA has issued a recall on six different types of tattoo ink after discovering traces of bacteria.

The agency is warning tattoo artist, retailers of tattoo ink, and those who are looking to receive a tattoo of the chance of bacteria in different inks.

According to the FDA, different black inks produced by Scalp Aesthetics and a black ink made by Dynamic Color have been recalled.

A red ink sold by Solid Ink or Antone’s Ink has also been recalled.

Tattoo-ink infections caused by ink typically include rashes or lesions.

The agency is advising those looking to get a tattoo to check what ink the tattoo artist or studio is using.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s