  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:01 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hotel, Palm Springs, Taco Bell


PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A Taco Bell-themed hotel is coming to the desert this summer.

Starting August 9, taco fans can book a stay at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs for a limited time.

According to Taco Bell’s website, along with “‘Bell’hops and Baja Blasts, Fire Sauce and Sauce Packet floaties,” the hotel and resort will offer exclusive Taco Bell menu items.

Exclusive Taco Bell apparel will reportedly be available in gift shops and an onsite salon will provide mega-fans with Taco Bell inspired hair and nail styles.

Leave the kids at home because only guests 18 years and over are invited to stay at the hotel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s