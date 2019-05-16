Comments
PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A Taco Bell-themed hotel is coming to the desert this summer.
Starting August 9, taco fans can book a stay at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs for a limited time.
According to Taco Bell’s website, along with “‘Bell’hops and Baja Blasts, Fire Sauce and Sauce Packet floaties,” the hotel and resort will offer exclusive Taco Bell menu items.
Exclusive Taco Bell apparel will reportedly be available in gift shops and an onsite salon will provide mega-fans with Taco Bell inspired hair and nail styles.
Leave the kids at home because only guests 18 years and over are invited to stay at the hotel.