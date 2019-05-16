



– If you’ve been disappointed by the final season of “Game of Thrones,” you’re not alone.

A petition on Change.org calling for HBO to rewrite and reshoot the final season has garnered over 502,000 signatures as of Thursday.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition claims.

Benioff and Weiss created the show based on the wildly popular collection of books “A Song of Ice and Fire” by author George R. R. Martin.

According to online aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the last two episodes of GoT have garnered the lowest scores yet in the series. Episode 4, “The last of the Starks,” received a 57 percent, while episode 5, “The Bells,” received a lowly 47 percent.

Many critics have argued that the show’s quality has diminished as it has moved away from Martin’s source material and relied more on original scripts.

The final episode in the series airs Sunday night.