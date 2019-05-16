NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police Thursday were investigating allegations made by several students that they were inappropriately touched by a teacher’s aide at Oxnard Street Elementary School in North Hollywood.

Los Angeles police were at Oxnard Street Elementary Thursday morning interviewing seven or eight students who told school officials that they were inappropriately touched by the male aide, parents told CBS2.

One mother, who did not want to be identified, told CBS2 she received a phone call from Principal Kenny Yau Wednesday evening informing her that her daughter was one of the students who had made the allegations.

She explained that her daughter and her friends were talking one day when they discovered they had all been inappropriately touched by the same aide.

“It’s a little group of friends,” the mother said. “So one started, ‘Oh, Mr. — touched me here.’ ‘Wait, what? He touched me here too…’ So it got around.”

She said the group then approached school officials with the allegations.

“They got the courage to go as a group to tell the administrators of the school,” the mother said.

The teacher’s aide has not been identified as the investigation is its early stages. No arrest had been made as of early Thursday afternoon.

The L.A. Unified School District provided CBS2 with the following statement:

“Los Angeles Unified is cooperating fully with the Los Angeles Police Department, which is the lead agency in this investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students.”

Oxnard Street Elementary is a K-5 school located at 10912 Oxnard St.