DEL REY (CBSLA) — An LAPD station has been hit with a bed bug infestation.

The LAPD Pacific Station in Del Rey. May 15, 2019. (CBS2)

The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday was forced to close its Pacific station jail, located at 12312 Culver Blvd. in the Del Rey neighborhood of Westside L.A., after exterminators confirmed the infestation, according to LAPD spokeswoman Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

Exterminators have spray-treated the facility and will do another inspection to determine if a second spraying is needed, according to an LAPD statement. The jail will be closed until at least Friday night.

The jail’s closure comes just a week after the department acknowledged three officers working out of the West Valley station in Reseda had contracted a highly contagious staph infection after an encounter with a transient. Those three officers are on medical leave and are expected to make a full recovery.

The type of infestation that shut down the Pacific station jail is not known, so it’s not clear yet whether the two incidents are connected.

As for the West Valley station, it has since undergone a cleaning of all surfaces to stop the MRSA – a highly contagious bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics – from spreading.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

