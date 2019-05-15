Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are keeping it in the family.
The team on Wednesday announced the signing of LB Ketner Kupp, younger brother of receiver Cooper Kupp.
Before going pro, Ketner – like his brother – played for Eastern Washington. He tried out for the 49ers following the draft but a deal was never offered, allowing Ketner to sign with the Rams.
He made 152 career tackles and 2.5 sacks over 33 games in his college career.
Video posted to the Rams’ social media showed the brothers reuniting once again with the caption “Kupple of brothers living the dream!”