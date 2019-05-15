  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMYard Wars
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:LA Rams, Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are keeping it in the family.

The team on Wednesday announced the signing of LB Ketner Kupp, younger brother of receiver Cooper Kupp.

Before going pro, Ketner – like his brother – played for Eastern Washington. He tried out for the 49ers following the draft but a deal was never offered, allowing Ketner to sign with the Rams.

He made 152 career tackles and 2.5 sacks over 33 games in his college career.

Video posted to the Rams’ social media showed the brothers reuniting once again with the caption “Kupple of brothers living the dream!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s