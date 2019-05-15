  • KCAL9On Air

Burger King, Delivery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a successful test in Mexico City, fast-food chain Burger King will begin delivering food to drivers caught in traffic in Los Angeles in what they have dubbed The Traffic Jam Whopper.

According to several reports, the direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road.

Drivers are welcome to order from a Burger King app when they are within a delivery zone, roughly a 1.9-mile radius from the closest Burger King restaurant.

In efforts to ensure safety and avoid tickets, the app used to make orders will function using voice commands.

Orders in the test were limited to a Whopper combo meal, including fries and choice of bottled Pepsi or water.

Once the order is placed, Burger King motorcyclist delivery people use Google map technology via the app to pinpoint the driver’s exact location.

Deliveries were reported to typically happen within 15 minutes from when the order was placed.

Comments (19)
  1. BC Veel says:
    May 15, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    LOL! Lawsuits….Have them your way!

    Reply
  2. Vox Veritas (@IambcPentamastr) says:
    May 15, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    If I understand this correctly, BK is paying motorcyclists to violate traffic laws; i.e., full employment for Burger King’s lawyers, liability (re-)insurers, and hospital emergency room staff.

    Reply
    1. Tommy Shelton (@Louisshelton3T) says:
      May 15, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      Not in California, their cycle laws allow them to do some stupid stuff

      Reply
  3. mikeystopfive (@mikeystopfive) says:
    May 15, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    There is NO WAY LA will allow this. You cant fart in public without getting a fine.

    Reply
  4. Mr. Ramdolfi says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Not all heroes wear capes. You know, because they might get stuck in their motorcycles.

    Reply
  5. Knight Fast (@KnightFast) says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Real dangers for the Rider shouldn’t be tempted by delivering hamburgers.

    Reply
  6. PressCalifornia (@PressCalifornia) says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Saw this on Drudge. Went to http://www.PressCalifornia.com for more real California news.

    Reply
  7. RF Burns says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:10 am

    You cannot buy fast food, you can only rent it for a short time. Wait until the after effects begin while stuck in traffic.

    Reply
  8. Ken Hoag says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:38 am

    Not so far off https://youtu.be/eUjFSsl6-V0

    Reply
  9. Mistah Potatohead says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:31 am

    Eating a burger in traffic qualifies as distracted driving. Don’t know about CA, but where I live it’s a $50 fine plus an insurance surcharge for 7 years.

    Reply
  10. Nick Cignetti says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:05 am

    And you wonder why there is an overweight problem in this country?????

    Reply

