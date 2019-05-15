LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a successful test in Mexico City, fast-food chain Burger King will begin delivering food to drivers caught in traffic in Los Angeles in what they have dubbed The Traffic Jam Whopper.
According to several reports, the direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road.
Drivers are welcome to order from a Burger King app when they are within a delivery zone, roughly a 1.9-mile radius from the closest Burger King restaurant.
In efforts to ensure safety and avoid tickets, the app used to make orders will function using voice commands.
Orders in the test were limited to a Whopper combo meal, including fries and choice of bottled Pepsi or water.
Once the order is placed, Burger King motorcyclist delivery people use Google map technology via the app to pinpoint the driver’s exact location.
Deliveries were reported to typically happen within 15 minutes from when the order was placed.
LOL! Lawsuits….Have them your way!
If I understand this correctly, BK is paying motorcyclists to violate traffic laws; i.e., full employment for Burger King’s lawyers, liability (re-)insurers, and hospital emergency room staff.
Not in California, their cycle laws allow them to do some stupid stuff
There is NO WAY LA will allow this. You cant fart in public without getting a fine.
Not all heroes wear capes. You know, because they might get stuck in their motorcycles.
Real dangers for the Rider shouldn’t be tempted by delivering hamburgers.
Saw this on Drudge. Went to http://www.PressCalifornia.com for more real California news.
You cannot buy fast food, you can only rent it for a short time. Wait until the after effects begin while stuck in traffic.
Not so far off https://youtu.be/eUjFSsl6-V0
Eating a burger in traffic qualifies as distracted driving. Don’t know about CA, but where I live it’s a $50 fine plus an insurance surcharge for 7 years.
And you wonder why there is an overweight problem in this country?????