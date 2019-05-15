  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Uber, Uber quiet mode


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you’re one of those that doesn’t like to chitchat with your driver, or if you just happen to be in a less talkative mood than usual, now you’re in luck.

Rideshare giant Uber announced Tuesday it is offering a new “Quiet Mode” in-app feature for all its Uber Black and Uber Black SUV luxury customers which lets your driver know you’re not in the mood to converse.

The Quiet Mode is under a rider preferences menu which customers must select before they request their driver, according to TechCrunch. They can also choose the internal temperature of the vehicle and whether they will need help with luggage.

The Quiet Mode feature will be available for all Uber Black and Uber Black SUV riders in the U.S. beginning Wednesday. There’s no word on whether the same feature will be offered for UberX riders.

The launch of the new Quiet Mode feature follows Uber’s disappointing initial public offering last Friday. Uber priced its IPO at $45 a share, but as of Wednesday, it was only trading at $41.35.

On the eve of the IPO, Uber and Lyft drivers across the U.S. held a strike calling for higher wages.

