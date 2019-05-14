



– The former business partner and caretaker for the late comic book legend Stan Lee has been charged with felony elder abuse.

Keya Morgan, 43, was charged Friday with felony counts of false imprisonment of an elder adult, theft, embezzlement and forgery or fraud against an elder adult, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court Public Information Office. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of elder abuse.

A warrant is out for Morgan’s arrest.

Lee, the man behind Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man and Black Panther, died last November at the age of 95.

On June 11, 2018, Morgan was arrested on allegations he made two fake 911 calls on the same night in May of 2018: the first call falsely claimed that burglars were in Lee’s house when in fact police were conducting a welfare check on Lee. The second call falsely claimed Morgan had been assaulted by one of Lee’s security guards.

That same month Lee was granted a restraining order against Morgan.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office charged Morgan with one misdemeanor count each of falsely reporting an emergency and falsely reporting a crime, along with a probation violation. In April, Morgan pleaded no contest to the false report of an emergency and was placed in a diversion program for 12 months.

Previous court documents filed by lawyers for Lee alleged in part that Morgan isolated Lee from his family and other associates, moved him out of his home and into a condominium and was exerting undue influence over him.

Lee’s attorneys also claim Morgan mishandled more than $5 million of Lee’s money, according to TMZ.

