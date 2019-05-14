EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — An accused sexual predator is on the prowl in Eagle Rock.

A woman says he exposed himself then quickly took off.

The victim says she is a mother who was on her way to pick up her kids at the elementary school. She was a block away when the suspect allegedly exposed himself.

“I heard this woman yelling, ‘He flashed me, he flashed me,'” said neighbor Mark Watton.

A home security video caught the moment right after the suspect allegedly exposed himself to the woman.

Watton was outside when he heard the victim scream for help.

“So I jumped on my bike and I took chase after the flasher. But as soon as I got to the corner he was gone,” said Watton. “I don’t know what I would have done if I had caught him.”

The victim told CBSLA she had stopped to tie her shoe when the suspect walked up to her, pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on Floristan Avenue — less than a block away from Dahlia Heights Elementary School where the victim, like many parents, walks to pick up their kids.

Officers were sent to the school Tuesday as LAPD has started an investigation into the disturbing incident.