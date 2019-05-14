  • KCAL9On Air

OJAI (CBSLA) — An Ojai man faces charges Tuesday of murdering his roommate, whose body has not been found.

Cameron Lykins, 23, of Meiners Oaks – an unincorporated community just north of Ojai – was arrested Sunday after a tip said Lykins admitted to killing his roommate and getting rid of the body, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies went to Lykins home in the 100 block of Meyer Road and found a bloody scene they say is consistent with a homicide – but no victim. Lykins’ roommate, Houston Auer, has not been found.

Authorities say their initial investigation determined that Lykins killed Auer during an early-morning disturbance, then took the body from the scene.

Lykins was found later that afternoon in the Inyo County city of Lone Pine with a truck that authorities say contained evidence confirming he had used it to transport Auer’s body away from the Meiners Oaks home. Lykins was arrested by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies and returned to Ventura County, where he was booked on suspicion of murder.

Lykins, who is being held on $2 million bail, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

(credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Department)

Ventura County sheriff’s officials say they have sufficient evidence to conclude Auer did not survive the attack, but Lykins has not cooperated as to the location of the body. Authorities released Lykins’ booking photo and images of his truck – a silver Nissan Frontier with CA license plate 39077S1 — to the public in the hopes generating leads to the location of Auer’s body.

Anyone with information about Lykins or who may have seen his truck can call Sgt. Carlos Macias at (805) 384-4761.

Comments
  1. Wmc Barker says:
    May 14, 2019 at 8:16 am

    hang criminals, not prison

    Reply

