GARDENA (CBSLA) — A man who police say was armed with a knife was fatally shot by officers in Gardena.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at Rosecrans and Denker avenues as officers were called to the area to check on a report of a man with a knife.

After they found the man and tried to talk to him, authorities say the man lunged at the officers, prompting one of them to open fire. The officer fired one round, hitting the man in the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the investigation.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

None of the officers were injured. A knife was located at the scene.

Rosecrans was closed for several hours from Denker to Western for the shooting investigation.