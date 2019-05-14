



— The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $3.75 million settlement in a federal civil rights lawsuit against sheriff’s deputies in the shooting and killing of a 16-year-old boy, authorities announced Tuesday.

Deputies shot and killed Anthony Weber on Feb. 4, 2018, near the 1200 block of 107th Street in South Los Angeles after a foot chase ensued after police told Weber not to move.

Authorities responded to the area after hearing reports of a young man pointing a handgun at a motorist.

Arriving deputies said they saw Weber at an apartment complex that was a known gang hangout and that he had a handgun tucked into his waistband.

The deputies reported upon approaching Weber, he began to run from them.

When one of the deputies was about five to ten feet behind him, he turned and looked at the deputy “as if he was acquiring a target” and reached for his waistband, according to the summary.

One of the deputies then fired 13 shots at Weber.

“Both deputy sheriffs immediately drew their duty weapons, pointed at (Weber), and the first deputy sheriff yelled, `Let me see your hands!”‘ the summary stated.

One of the deputies described the weapon as a Smith & Wesson M&P, semi-automatic pistol with black Talon grips and a red dot sight, according to the summary provided to the board.

No weapon was ever found by investigators at the scene. Authorities have said that they believe the weapon may have been picked up by a passerby after a large crowd formed after the shooting occurred.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a gun matching the description of the one alleged to be in Weber’s possession when he was killed was later retrieved at the home of an alleged gang associate.

Weber’s parents filed a lawsuit with Los Angeles federal court in May of 2018 claiming that Weber was unarmed when he was shot.

“Anthony Weber committed no crime,” attorney Gregory Yates said last May. “He was unarmed and posed no threat to anyone. These deputies acted as judge, jury, and executioner when they fired multiple shots at an innocent kid.”

In the lawsuit, Weber’s family alleges that deputies failed to call for medical help in a timely manner or render medical aid as the teen bled from the gunshot wounds.

Sherrif’s deputies denied these claims.

“Anthony was a devoted, loving son and young father whose life was tragically cut short,” co-lead counsel Dale K. Galipo said last May. “We intend to prove that under the color of authority, the deputies engaged in excessive force and violated the young man’s constitutional rights.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, the courtyard of the apartment complex where he was shot “was flooded with people who were trying to get to the subject and the deputies,” according to a sheriff’s statement released following the shooting.

The board approved the settlement on the advice of counsel who cited the risks and uncertainties of going to trial.

