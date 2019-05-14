  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball while it looks into his arrest in a domestic battery case.

The 22-year-old Urias was taken into custody Monday night on a count of intimate partner battery at around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Beverly Center mall in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles police told CBS2 Tuesday.

MLB said in a statement that Urias’ leave is effective Tuesday and can last up to seven days.

Previous MLB investigations have typically seen the length of the administrative leave extended while the probe continues. MLB and the players’ association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving the commissioner the right to investigate and impose discipline.

Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias delivers in a game against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on May 10, 2019. (Getty Images)

Urias was booked on $20,000 bail. He posted bail and was released.

The Mexican-born Urias has spent his entire Major League career with the Dodgers, pitching for them since 2016.

The Dodgers released their lineup Tuesday afternoon for the team’s game against the San Diego Padres, which did not include Urias.

The Dodgers issued the following statement Tuesday:

“We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information. As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case.”

