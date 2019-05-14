



– Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball while it looks into his arrest in a domestic battery case.

The 22-year-old Urias was taken into custody Monday night on a count of intimate partner battery at around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Beverly Center mall in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles police told CBS2 Tuesday.

MLB said in a statement that Urias’ leave is effective Tuesday and can last up to seven days.

Previous MLB investigations have typically seen the length of the administrative leave extended while the probe continues. MLB and the players’ association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving the commissioner the right to investigate and impose discipline.

Urias was booked on $20,000 bail. He posted bail and was released.

The Mexican-born Urias has spent his entire Major League career with the Dodgers, pitching for them since 2016.

The Dodgers released their lineup Tuesday afternoon for the team’s game against the San Diego Padres, which did not include Urias.

Tonight’s Dodger lineup vs. Padres:

Pederson LF

Muncy 1B

Turner 3B

Bellinger RF

Verdugo CF

Seager SS

Taylor 2B

Barnes C

Kershaw P#Dodgers | @Biofreeze pic.twitter.com/stnL8FpIwz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 14, 2019

The Dodgers issued the following statement Tuesday:

“We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information. As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case.”