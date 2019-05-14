SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A 5-year-old girl was shot in the back while playing in a park in South L.A. Tuesday night.

The shootings happened at 47th and Kansas and 46th and Halldale in Vermont Square Park around 8 p.m., according to LAPD.

The child and three others were playing in a park when the drive-by shooting occurred.

Witnesses told CBSLA that they heard dozens of gunshots being fired.

She was taken to the hospital along with three other victims who were also shot. The child is currently in stable condition and expected to recover.

Two other adults were reported to be in stable condition, while one male adult remained in critical condition.

Four males in an SUV were reportedly seen leaving the scene.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Officers were still investigating the area as of Tuesday night and no arrests had been made.