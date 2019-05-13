NORWALK (CBSLA) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Norwalk Monday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. near Rosecrans and Funston Avenue.

Two victims were reportedly ejected in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was critically injured, according to a fire department dispatcher.

Two others were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately reported.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

