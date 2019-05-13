  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Norwalk

NORWALK (CBSLA) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Norwalk Monday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. near Rosecrans and Funston Avenue.

Two victims were reportedly ejected in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was critically injured, according to a fire department dispatcher.

Two others were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately reported.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s