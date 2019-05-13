WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A woman is in custody Monday after trying to run away with her 5-year-old in her arms at the end of a police pursuit.

Police say they were trying to stop the woman on suspicion of DUI at about 1:50 a.m. when she sped away, touching off a car chase that ended about 20 minutes later in the parking lot of a Whittier motel.

The woman allegedly tried to continue running on foot, with her 5-year-old son in her arms, but she was quickly taken into custody by officers.

There was another child at the scene, but police have not confirmed if she was also in the car.

Officers are now caring for both children.