COMPTON (CBSLA) –A suspect is behind bars Sunday following a deputy-involved shooting in Compton.

Authorities said the suspect — an adult Latino — was not hit by gunfire.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

Officials said the incident played out on the 1600 block of Tucker Street just before 6:20 p.m.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No suspects are outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.

It was unclear if gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and deputies.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton Station at (310) 605-6500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).