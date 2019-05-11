



— Peggy Lipton, who was one-third of TV’s hippest undercover troika of cops ever — on the 60s era “The Mod Squad” — has died.

Lipton was 72.

“Mod Squad” was considered one of the coolest and hippest shows in TV history — surely a revelation for the relatively staid TV offerings of the mid 60s. Lipton starred on the popular series (ABC 1968-1973) as runaway-turned-cop Julie Barnes, The show (an early Aaron Spelling produced hit) was about three “hippies” — somewhat troubled youth — Michael Cole and Clarence Williams III — who became undercover cops, one white, one black and one blonde. (The show’s iconic opening credits: Click here.)

She was the blonde.

Lipton was also known for starring in both incarnations of the campy/strange “Twin Peaks.” (1990, 2017).

Along with “Mod Squad” star Williams III, the two played cameos in the 1999 “Mod Squad” movie.

Her daughters — including actress Rashida Jones — said Lipton died peacefully from cancer.

Lipton was married to entertainment mogul/producer Quincy Jones from 1974-1990. They had two children, the aforementioned Rashida and actress Kidada Jones.

She was also younger sister to actor Bobby Lipton who is best known for “As the World Turns” (Jeff, 1978-83) and a variety of prime time guest star roles.

The New York-both Lipton first came to prominence as a Ford model. She landed small roles in series like “The Virginian,” “The Invaders,” and “Bewitched” before getting her breakout role on “Mod Squad.”

Lipton was a fan and critic favorite earning four Emmy nominations and a 1971 Golden Globe win as best actress.

She even dabbled in music and had several singles on the Billboard charts.

Before marrying Jones, she had brief romances with rock royalty like Paul McCartney and Elvis although she rarely discussed her personal life.

In a very frank 2004 memoir, she talked about having had a recent bout with colon cancer.