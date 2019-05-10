



— UC police say they have made an arrest in connection with a social media threat against UC Riverside.

Authorities were alerted to the threat posted on Snapchat just after midnight. The message on a black screen claimed the poster would “shoot up UC Riverside” Friday and would be the first black school shooter in history.

Within hours of sending an initial crime alert to the UC Riverside community, authorities had sent a second message that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the threat.

Classes at UC Riverside will continue on as scheduled Friday.

Cal State Northridge and Cal State Long Beach have also been the subject of threats within the past two weeks. Both were deemed not credible, although officials increased the police presence at both campuses in response. However, both Cal State campuses received the threats ahead of final exams, and UC Riverside’s finals schedule doesn’t begin for another month.