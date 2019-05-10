



– Authorities are investigating an explosion which left a man seriously injured outside a Denny’s restaurant in Fullerton Friday morning.

The explosion occurred at about 8:50 a.m. in the area of South Harbor Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue.

A 59-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries to his hands and face, Fullerton police said. He is expected to survive.

Several nearby businesses were evacuated. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was on scene to investigate the cause and source of the explosion.

Police said the explosion was not electrical in nature. Police said the victim may have been a homeless person who lives in the area, although that was not confirmed.

“The origin of the blast is under investigation,” Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus told reporters. “We are sure it was an explosion of some sort, we don’t know what caused it at this point in the investigation, which is why the Orange County Sheriff’s bomb squad is on scene, to help determine what may have occurred.”

Harbor Boulevard was shut down in both directions as of 11 a.m.