



– Authorities said a speeding driver tried to flee the scene after causing a hit-and-run crash which left a man who was walking his dog critically injured in Shadow Hills late Wednesday night.

According to Los Angeles police, at around 11 p.m. a speeding Honda sedan clipped an SUV in the 9500 block of North Sunland Boulevard.

The impact sent the SUV onto the sidewalk, where it struck a man who was walking his dog. In the process, the SUV also sheered a fire hydrant, which sent thousands of gallons of water into the street.

The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The two occupants of the SUV were not hurt. It’s unclear if the dog, who was taken by L.A. Animal Services, was injured.

Police said the driver of the Honda tried to run from the scene, but he was captured. He is expected to face serious charges.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded and shut off the water leak from the hydrant. Sunland Boulevard was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.