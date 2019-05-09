HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) — One of two men who were wanted for questioning in a horrific crash that killed two brothers in Highland Park turned himself in and has been released.

Alexander Coronado surrendered to police within two hours of being named as one of the two persons of interest in the crash that killed 19-year-old Jesse Zuniga and his 25-year-old brother, Benny. The second person wanted for questioning was identified as 24-year-old Christian Ramirez.

“Coronado submitted to an interview with investigators, denied involvement in the crash and was allowed to leave,” LAPD spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said. Ramirez remains at large.

Outside the building, friends and family placed more candles and more flowers. The grief might have subsided a tiny bit knowing police are one step further in bringing the alleged killers to justice.

“Just to think that they’re still out there, it angers me and it’s painful,” says Jesse Zuniga’s girlfriend Marisol Salazar.

She holds on to the key chain she gave him as she holds on to hope the killers will be caught soon.

Security video captured a white Chevy Silverado slamming into the car carrying the brothers early Sunday morning.

Authorities would not say if Coronado or Ramirez were the driver or just passengers.

“I have not officially identified the driver. Both these guys, take responsibility for their actions, come talk to me, especially the passenger, you have nothing to fear,” says LAPD Detective Juan Campos.

Police said the Silverado could have been going as fast as 90 miles per hour when it plowed into the driver’s side of the brothers’ Ford Fusion.

Salazar feels the tragic loss regardless of who was behind the wheel.

“They took away two people kind, outgoing, motivating, happy people who were special to a lot of people,” she says.