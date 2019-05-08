



Things are heating up in regional high school baseball. Here’s a look at some notable boys varsity baseball games on the calendar from in and around Los Angeles, selected using data from high school sports source MaxPreps.

Los Angeles International Charter vs. ESAT

On Friday, May 10, the Los Angeles International Charter Bulldogs (5-6) face the ESAT Grizzlies (1-9) in a conference game on their own turf. The game is set for 2 p.m. at 625 Coleman Ave. Los Angeles International Charter has a 5-3 conference record, and the visiting ESAT boys are 1-7 in conference play this season.

Lincoln vs. Robert F. Kennedy Community

On Friday, May 10, the Lincoln Tigers (8-7) face the Robert F. Kennedy Community Bobcats (1-12) in a home nonconference game. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at 3501 N. Broadway.

Jordan vs. George Washington Prep

The Jordan Bulldogs (1-6) will play a conference game against the George Washington Prep Generals (0-7) at home on Friday, May 10. It all goes down at 2265 E. 103rd St., starting at 2:30 p.m. Jordan has a 1-5 conference record, and the George Washington Prep boys have yet to win a conference game this season.

KingDrew vs. Port of Los Angeles

The KingDrew Golden Eagles (8-13) have a conference game against the Port of Los Angeles Polar Bears (20-2) at home on Friday, May 10. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at 1601 E. 120th St. KingDrew has a 3-3 conference record, while the visiting Port of Los Angeles boys are 7-0 in conference play this season.

Locke vs. Dorsey

On Friday, May 10, the Locke Saints (9-13) face the Dorsey Dons (5-15) in a home conference game. It all goes down at 325 E. 111st St., starting at 3 p.m. While Locke has a 6-0 conference record, the visiting Dorsey boys are 4-3 in conference play so far this season.

Santee vs. Harbor Teacher

The Santee Falcons (12-3) will play a nonconference game against the Harbor Teacher Monarchs (13-9) at home on Friday, May 10. It all goes down at 1921 S. Maple Ave., starting at 3 p.m.

North Hollywood vs. Grant

On Friday, May 10, the North Hollywood Huskies (15-11) will meet the Grant Lancers (5-10) in a conference game on their own turf. Catch the action at 5231 Colfax Ave. in North Hollywood, starting at 3 p.m. While North Hollywood has a 7-3 conference record, the visiting Grant boys are 2-8 in conference play this season.

Verdugo Hills vs. Arleta

The Verdugo Hills Dons (9-20) are set to play a conference game against the Arleta Mustangs (10-15) at home on Friday, May 10. The game will begin at 3 p.m. at 10625 Plainview Ave. in Tujunga. Verdugo Hills has a 5-5 conference record, while the visiting Arleta boys are 5-5 in conference play so far this season.

Crenshaw vs. Los Angeles

The Crenshaw Cougars (1-15) have a conference game against the Los Angeles Romans (4-5) at home on Friday, May 10. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. at 5010 S. 11th Ave. The Crenshaw boys have yet to win a conference game this season, and Los Angeles is 2-4 in conference play this season.

Chavez vs. Poly

On Friday, May 10, the Chavez Eagles (1-19) face off against the Poly Parrots (19-9-1) in a conference game on their own turf. The contest is set for 6 p.m. at 1001 Arroyo Ave. in San Fernando. Whereas the Chavez boys have yet to win a conference game this season, Poly is undefeated in conference play this season.