GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A 32-year-old woman died Wednesday after being run over by a crew of robbery suspects who tried to steal her purse in Garden Grove, authorities said.

Undercover officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were tailing three robbery suspects driving a Volkswagen who were wanted for other crimes in the Los Angeles area.

According to Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney, the woman was with her sister in a parking lot at 13800 Brookhurst Blvd. at about 9:45 a.m. when the Volkswagen pulled up alongside them and a suspect tried to wrestle her purse away.

“At some point during the struggle the female victim was run over by the suspect vehicle,” Whitney said.

After the attempted robbery, a pursuit ensued onto the 22 Freeway as the suspects drove toward Los Angeles County.

The suspects stopped the vehicle near the area of the 105 Freeway and Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles and attempted to flee on foot.

The three suspects were eventually detained and booked in Garden Grove.

Paramedics reportedly were able to temporarily stabilize the woman after performing CPR, but she was later declared dead at the hospital.