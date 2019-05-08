EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Residents with information that leads to the arrest of residential burglary and theft suspects in El Monte could receive a unique reward – a Ring Video doorbell.

The El Monte Police Department says it’s handing out 20 Ring doorbells each to residents who help and provide information that leads directly to the arrest of burglars and thieves in the area.

The department says it is now a partner with Ring Home Security Systems through the Neighbors social network application, which brings Ring doorbell owners together via mobile app to keep each other apprised of any suspected crime or suspicious activity in the neighborhood.

The direct partnership between El Monte Police and Ring Home Security Systems appears to be the next step in how the Amazon-owned home security device is making inroads into local neighborhoods.

Since 2017, the company has been partnering with cities across Southern California to offer residents discounted Ring doorbells as a way to enhance safety in the community. La Canada Flintridge, Alhambra, Lynwood, Arcadia, Palmdale, Santa Clarita, West Hollywood, and Lake Forest have all offered a $100 rebate to residents who buy and install a Ring doorbell, which can retail for as little as $99.99. Temple City said they found such success with the partnership in 2017, they did it again this year.

“The 400 rebates we offered for Ring video doorbells in 2017 were claimed within four days,” Temple City Mayor William Man said in a statement.

Ring Video doorbells are internet-connected devices installed in place of a traditional doorbell that include a high-definition, motion detection video camera.