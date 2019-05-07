



— Life as a working mom in California isn’t all that golden, according to a new survey.

The “2019’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms” report from WalletHub found California ranked as the worst state for median women’s salary and near the bottom in daycare quality and female jobless rates.

The study compared conditions for a working mother in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 16 key metrics, ranging from salary to pediatricians per capita to childcare costs.

Here’s how California ranked across each of the categories (1st = best, 25th = avg.):

49th – Day-Care Quality

44th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Women’s Salary)

25th – Pediatricians per Capita

15th – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

30th – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

50th – Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

46th – Female Unemployment Rate

17th – Avg. Length of Woman’s Workday (in Hours)

18th – % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

Overall, California was ranked 40th in the nation for best states for working moms. Massachussetts, with top rankings in childcare and work-life balance, was ranked number one, while Louisiana was dead last.

Click here to read the report.