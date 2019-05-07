



The Trump administration has been memorable for a number of different reasons.

The unprecedented political circumstances have created fodder for late night hosts around the country and at Showtime with “Our Cartoon President.” Created by RJ Fried and executive produced by Stephen Colbert, the comedy dives into the world of the 45th president, his family and confidants. Creating a show during an ever-changing news cycle certainly hasn’t been easy for Fried and the other writers.

“We try to write stories that we know will last the whole season,” said Fried. “We haven’t gotten burned yet. Luckily, H.R. McMaster quit the day after an episode featuring him. This season, we haven’t been as lucky. Things happen and luckily the animation style is not like “The Simpsons” or “Family Guy” that’s done nine months out. We can add lines right up until the day before delivery.”

Season two of the show premieres Sunday, May 10 at 8pm EST on Showtime. Fried says that “Our Cartoon President” will feature several new faces this year from outside President Trump’s administration.

“The action and the jokes coming from this administration naturally are pretty elevated,” said Fried. “You don’t want to go so over the top, so the show doesn’t spin off orbit. The show is evolving. It started out very focused on the Trump inner-family and this season we’ve blown it out on who is involved in the show. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is coming up, so they’re going to be dealing with her and also all the Democratic presidential candidates. Elon Musk is going to be in the series and Jeff Bezos is going to be in the series.”

“Our Cartoon President” has given Fried and his team the runway to unpack President Trump and the many parts of his presidency that consume our everyday conversations.

“He’s such an all-encompassing person,” said Fried. “So much of comedy has had to adjust to it because it has taken over a lot of our lives. Everyone has been dragged into and had to adjust to this crazy world.”