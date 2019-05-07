LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three Los Angeles Police Department officers have been infected with MRSA at the West Valley station in Reseda.

According to a watch commander, the outbreak started a few days ago. Police officials don’t have a definitive source of the infection but it is believed to be the result of interacting with the homeless population.

The station is reportedly undergoing cleaning and the department is working to stop the MRSA from spreading.

The three officers who were infected are reported to be on medical leave pending treatment and testing.

MRSA is a type of staph bacteria that can be found on the skin of healthy people, but can cause serious bone and flood infections. A MRSA infection can initially look like a spider bite or pimple, but continues to get infected and can cause a fever. The bacteria is antibiotic resistant and is most commonly spread in crowded places like jails, schools and gyms, and in close communities like homeless encampments.