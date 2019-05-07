SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A woman was found bound and gagged in a vacant property in Santa Ana Tuesday claiming she had been kidnapped from a bike trail.

Santa Ana police responded to a city-owned property at the 300 block of Warner Avenue after maintenance crews who came to work on the property noticed a padlock on the door that was not there before and called the police.

When police arrived, they reportedly heard moaning and broke open the door. They found a woman in a bedroom who appeared to be tied up and beaten.

The woman described as being in her 30s reported she was kidnapped earlier in the day from a bike trail at the 1000 block of South Glassell Street in Orange.

This is a developing story.