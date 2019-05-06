Comments
NEAR SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBSLA) – A 19-year-old Oakland man has been apprehended, accused of opening fire on a crowd that were gathered at a state park near San Luis Obispo on the Central California Coast overnight Saturday.
Francisco Orozco was arrested Sunday afternoon on attempted murder charges in the shooting at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, which is located about 15 miles south of the city of San Luis Obispo.
At about midnight Saturday, a gunman opened fire on a large crowd of people who were gathered at the south end of the park, according to The Tribune newspaper.
Six patients were transported to local hospitals in undisclosed conditions, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reports.
There was no immediate word on a motive in the shooting.