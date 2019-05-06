



— Dozens of people took part in a vigil in front of the apartment complex of the Felix-Zuniga family in Highland Park Monday night.

The home is the site where Benigno Felix Senior lost both of his sons in a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning.

Related: Caught On Video: 2 Brothers Dead In Highland Park Hit-And-Run Crash

Security video captured a white Chevy Silverado slamming into the car carrying 19-year-old Jesse Felix-Zuniga, a student at Cal State LA, and his 25-year-old brother, Benigno Felix-Zuniga Junior, a CSUN graduate.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving about 80 mph when he hit the brothers.

In the recording, you can see the truck’s driver running away after the crash.

Police believe there was at least one passenger who fled the scene as well.

Viviana Martinez, Begnino’s girlfriend, told CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen, “I am personally praying for you. If you were in that vehicle. I am praying for your peace. So that you can come forward and give us what we deserve.”

The victims’ girlfriends say the family deserves justice.

Police have tracked down a couple of people who are the registered owners of the truck that they say is shared by a family.

The owners have been cooperating with detectives, but a number of people who had access to the Chevy have been missing.

At this point, it’s unclear who was in the truck early Sunday.

Marisol Salazar, Jesse’s Girlfriend, said, “Just left them there. They don’t deserve this. They were kind people who helped the community. Had a great impact. They were so nice to everyone.”

Police say they have eliminated the registered owners as suspects due to their lack of injuries.

The LAPD has put out a flyer announcing a $50,000 reward for information regarding the accident.