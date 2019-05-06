LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s a boy!

The newest royal baby elicited big smiles in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles, where the Duchess of Sussex grew up as Meghan Markle.

“I’m just happy for them, happy for them. Happy family,” said a man who said he was a handyman for new grandmother Doria Ragland. Ragland has been overseas for weeks awaiting the birth of her new grandchild.

Markle attended Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, going on to become a successful actress on the show “Suits” and a human rights activist. She married Prince Harry last year.

Neighbors like Bruce Jones said he had been very excited to follow the news about her pregnancy.

“I knew her grandfather actually. Her grandfather used to have a used furniture place on Slauson Avenue,” Jones said.

New father Prince Harry could not keep the grin off his face as he made the baby announcement to the press himself.

“Mother and baby are doing incredibly well,” the prince said exuberantly. He said he said he was incredibly proud of his wife and said the experience of seeing his child born was “beyond comprehension.”

“This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m over the moon,” he said.